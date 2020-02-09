Deadline approaching for voters needing to register or update party affiliation

Tri-county residents who need to register to vote or update their party affiliation prior to the March 17 Presidential Preference Primary election need to act soon.

Voters must be registered with one of the major parties by Tuesday, Feb. 18 in order to vote in that election. Voters who already are registered do not need to re-register but are encouraged to update their registration if any of the following has changed: name, address, signature or party affiliation.

Lake County voters can check their voter registration status by visiting www.LakeVotes.com or by calling (352) 343-9734. Voters can register and/or make their party affiliation changes online, at area libraries or at the tax collector’s driver’s license locations.

Sumter County voters can learn more at www.sumterelections.org, while Marion County voters can receive pertinent information at www.votemarion.com.

The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 17, which is the official Election Day. Early voting in Lake County will take place March 5-14 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Early voting in Sumter County will take place March 7-14 from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Marion County residents also can vote early March 7-14 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Check the Supervisor of Elections websites listed above for specific early voting locations.