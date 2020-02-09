Frank Bernard Harvey, 89, Fruitland Park, FL. passed away on February 7, 2020 at Lane Purcell Hospice House in Sumterville, Florida under the loving care of his family and staff of Cornerstone Hospice.

Frank was born on June 3, 1930 in Flat Top, West Virginia to his parents Henry Overton Harvey and Ida Elizabeth (Smart) Harvey. He was a retired Foreman / Inspector working in the Railroad Maintenance of Way for CSX. He and his late wife Shirley moved to Fruitland Park in 1965 from West Palm Beach, Florida.

Frank was a Proud Korean War Veteran who served in the U.S. Air Force. He was of the Christian Faith. Frank was a member of the Veteran of Foreign Wars Post in Belleview, Fl., The American Legion Post of Fruitland Park, FL. and the Moose Club of Leesburg, Fl.

He is survived by his loving son: Frank B. Harvey, Jr. and his wife Amanda of Fruitland Park, Fl. and many, many, many loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his beloved wife, Shirley Harvey and all his siblings.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 5:00PM to 7:00PM at Page-Theus Funeral Home, Leesburg. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 11:00AM at Page-Theus Funeral Home Chapel, Leesburg with burial to follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Leesburg with Military Honors. In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to the American Cancer Society in Frank’s loving memory.