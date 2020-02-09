Veterans groups teaming up with special show to fund all-female Honor Flight

Villagers for Veterans is teaming with the Tri-County Women Veterans to raise money for an all-female Villages Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.

The groups are hosting a concert featuring Roy Michaels performing “Music of Our Time.” The event will be held Saturday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m. at the Mulberry Grove Recreation Center. Click HERE to purchase tickets, which are selling for $15 apiece. Those wishing to make a donation to the cause can click HERE.

After the passing of Johnny Maestro, Michaels joined the Brooklyn Bridge as their lead vocalist. He has been entertaining in The Villages since 2014 and his love for our country has been instrumental in helping veteran organizations with fundraising efforts. Today, he is known as a beloved entertainer across South Florida, where he performs on a regular basis.