Woman arrested after showing up and demanding to see her children

A woman was arrested after banging on a door and demanding to see her children.

Heather Joiner, 30, of Fruitland Park, was arrested Thursday on a charge of trespassing after showing up at a home on Powhatan Avenue in Leesburg, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Joiner had previously been trespassed from the property but began banging on locked doors, demanding to see her children. A person at the home has legal custody of the children.

Joiner was arrested on a charge of trespassing and booked at the Lake County Jail on $1,000 bond.