93-year-old Villager proves age doesn’t matter with six pars on executive course

A 93-year-old Villager who shot a hole-in-one last year amazed her friends again last week when she shot six pars in a row at the Palmetto Executive Golf Course.

Anne Brown, who lives in the Richmond Villas, was enjoying a round with her friends from the Virginia Trace Ladies Golf and Breakfast Club when she accomplished the feat. The only holes that slowed her down were the two par fours, which she bogeyed.

Brown’s final score was lower than all of the women in her group – most of whom are at least 20 years younger than she is. Her golf instructor, Kurt Sturgeon of Affordable Golf Academy, had a huge grin on his face when he said he couldn’t be prouder of her for the outstanding accomplishment.