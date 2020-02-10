‘Entitled’ golfers in The Villages causing damage to greens

“Entitled” golfers in The Villages are causing damage to the greens through their carelessness.

The director of executive golf in The Villages is ready to review driving practices on the courses due to damage caused by golf carts.

“A lot of money is spent to keep these courses in good condition,” said Director of Executive Golf Mitch Leininger, in a presentation Monday before the Project Wide Advisory Committee.

He said much of the damage can be attributed to golf carts that stray from the cart path and venture onto the greens, even when there are signs warning against it.

Leininger said he will be working with the Developer at the championship courses to coordinate a message for those golfers causing damage at the courses.

PWAC member Steve Brown, a Community Development District 9 supervisor, said most of the damage can likely be chalked up to repeat offenders.

“We probably have a few offenders who just keep offending because they feel entitled,” Brown said.

PWAC Chairman Peter Moeller said a spirit of pride of ownership could help curtail some of the damage.

“It’s the residents who own the courses,” Moeller said. “They should take pride in them.”