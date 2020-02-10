Suzanne Beshear Hammelman

Beloved wife, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother Suzanne Hammelman, 79, of The Villages, FL, passed peacefully into eternal rest in the early morning of Saturday, February 1st.

Suzanne was born in 1940 and raised in Evansville, IN to Charles and Anna Mae (Williams) Beshear. An accomplished dancer and pianist in her youth, she taught piano lessons while attending Bosse High School. She later went on to marry Dr. James Hammelman, her devoted husband of 56 years. Jim’s Air Force career took him, Sue and their children to postings in Nebraska, Germany, Texas and California before relocating to Poseyville, Indiana in 1975. Her love of travel, painting and cooking were further cultivated while serving as a military spouse.

A multi-faceted individual, Sue enjoyed golfing, downhill skiing, playing the piano when needed and being a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, the local Tercera and Bridge clubs. While lovingly raising her children, Sue went on to get her teaching degree and masters in education. Mrs. Hammelman thoroughly enjoyed her career as a teacher, retiring in 2003. Her passion to teach touched the lives of her students and she especially enjoyed watching “their eyes light up” as they learned to read.

Suzanne’s life was always rooted in her family and they loved and admired her quick wit, gracious manner and sweet spirit. Having been a member of St. Paul’s Methodist Church for many years, Sue relocated her membership to Village of Faith Baptist Church after their full-time move to The Villages, FL in 2014.