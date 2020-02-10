Villager’s grandson arrested after crossing U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in golf cart

A Villager’s grandson was arrested after crossing U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in a golf cart.

William John Verticelli, 42, who lives at 1949 Palo Alto Ave. in the Village of Palo Alto, was traveling at 3:33 a.m. Sunday in a gas-powered golf cart when he was spotted traveling across U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and into the parking lot of The Villages Regional Hospital, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. It is illegal to cross U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in a non-Street Legal golf cart.

During a traffic stop in the parking lot, Verticelli and a male passenger became “verbally aggressive.” Verticelli was placed in handcuffs and arrested on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle. The male passenger jumped into the driver’s seat and fled in the golf cart.

Verticelli, whose father lives in the same house in the Village of Palo Alto and has been arrested numerous times, was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500.