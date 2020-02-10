Virginia S. Stalvey, 90, of Oxford, went home to be with her Lord on February 7, 2020 in Oxford, Florida. Virginia was born on June 6, 1926 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Austin and Margaret (Wold) Harland.

Virginia was a member of the Oxford Assembly of God Church, she was an excellent horsewoman, she loved riding and showing horses and won State of Florida for Cutting.

Virginia is survived by her husband; Don, Children; Faye Stanford (Gary), Judy Nichols (Allen) of Oxford, Barry O’Steen of Oxford, Dale Stalvey (Kim) of Georgia, Grandchildren; Lisa, Margie, Lea, Scott, Michael, Clayton, Alissa, Matthew, Katie, May, Great-Grandchildren; Kelsey, Judson, Marishka, Kinsley, Keaton, Bethany, Catherine and Walker.

Virginia is preceded in death by her first husband; Howard O’Steen, and brother; Ted Harland.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 12, from 5-7 PM at Banks/Page-Theus Funeral Home in Wildwood. The funeral service will be held on Thursday February 13 at 11:00 AM at the Oxford Assembly of God Church. Burial will follow in Pine Level Cemetery in Oxford.