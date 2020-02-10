Warning against the ‘throw the bums out’ mentality

To the Editor:

Many who posted comments to the article “Fair Government for Sumter PAC aims to oust incumbents” made comments, like “throw the bums out.” This is very shortsighted.

Blindly voting against the three incumbents can produce results that are worse than what we have today.

For at least one seat on the commission, there is more than one Republican challenger; in this case, blindly voting against the incumbent could result in that incumbent winning the primary election. Unless an individual voter has the time and skills to sort through the candidate information available, they need to follow the recommendations of the PAC when they vote in the Republican primary in August.

As for the elimination of One Sumter, I believe that the primary reason is that the The Villages Developer wanted One Sumter several years ago. However, if we did not have One Sumter today, depending on where you lived in Sumter County for the 2020 election, you would be able to vote for/against either one commissioner or none. If One Sumter is eliminated for the 2022 election, then again you could vote for either one commissioner or none. There are those who argue things like “How many representatives in Congress can you vote for? All of them or only the one representing your district?”; my answer is: think of Sumter County commission as the U.S. Senate where the election for senators is statewide.

John Kastura

Village of Belvedere