Woman in wrong-way golf cart arrested on DUI charge at town square

A woman in a golf cart heading in the wrong direction was arrested on a drunk driving charge at a town square in The Villages.

Shelley Anne Dymond, 48, at about 2 a.m. Saturday backed away from the curb at Spanish Springs Town Square and began traveling in the wrong direction when a Lady Lake police officer spotted her and ordered her to stop. It appeared Dymond had been drinking and she said she had consumed four beers, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Dymond had posted Friday night on Facebook that she was drinking at World of Beer at Brownwood. She eagerly posted photos of herself before heading out on the town that night.

An open can of Keystone Light beer was found in the cupholder of the golf cart. A cooler on the floorboard of the golf cart was found to contain three more unopened cans of Keystone Light beer.

Other officers had arrived on the scene and Dymond began “screaming” at them. She was asked to perform field sobriety exercises, but she placed her hands in front of herself and said she was going to jail “anyway,” the report said. She refused to provide a breath sample.

A check revealed her driver’s license has been revoked and she has been classified as a habitual offender.

Dymond was arrested on charges of driving under the influence, driving while license suspended and disorderly intoxication. She was booked on $12,500 bond at the Lake County Jail.