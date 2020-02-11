Alexes Olivia Matthews, age 21, of Bushnell, FL, passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020 in in an early-morning car accident in Bushnell, Florida. Alexes was born in Orlando, Florida to Oral Matthews and Melissa (Guy) Sands. Some of her favorite things included Pinterest crafts, Starbucks, Chick-fil-A, swimming and boating.

Alexes is survived by her children: Fabian J. Sanchez and Jurgen Sanchez; father: Oral Matthews; mother: Melissa Sands, both of Center Hill, FL; sisters: Jessica Baker of Bushnell, FL, Megan Matthews of Bushnell, FL; Kimberley Mercier of Destin, FL, Mercedes Matthews of Destin, FL; grandparents: Janice Burns of Petal, MS, Leonard Guy, Jr. of Richdon, MS, Joan Comer of Bushnell, FL; 3 uncles, 1 aunt, 6 nieces, 1 nephew and many other extended family and friends.

A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. (with a time of visitation from 4:00 to 6:00 prior to service) at Purcell Chapel, Bushnell, Florida.