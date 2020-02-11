Edward Sawyer, 90, of Lady Lake, Florida, passed away on February 9, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Cherryvale Kansas, on September 27, 1929. He is survived by his loving wife Anna L. Sawyer, and his sons Kurt and Reed Sawyer. He is the creator of Blue Parrot Camping Park, and was an active member of the Leesburg Church of the Nazarene.

Edward was an amazing husband, father and grandfather and friend, and he will be truly missed by everyone that knew him.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020, 11:00 AM at the Leesburg Church of the Nazarene. 2100 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Leesburg, FL 34748.