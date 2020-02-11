Fiesta Bowl gearing up for Saturday’s Senior Shootout tournament

The next Senior Shootout bowling tournament will be held Saturday, Feb. 15 at Fiesta Bowl in The Villages.

The event gets under way at 11 a.m. and is open to bowlers ages 55 and older, with special consideration given to bowlers 70 and older. The tournament features options brackets, side pots and a King of the Hill pot.

Saturday’s event will be the sixth of the season. Bowlers are reminded that they must compete in at least seven of the 12 events – or win one of the tournaments – to qualify for the season championship that will be held in August.

In the Player of the Year race, the current leaders are Roger Tramp (130 points), Keith Sharp (125 points), John Pullen (115 points) and Rick Pittman and Roger Bowker (110 points apiece). Bowlers earn points at each event they enter and through the cuts they make. Complete details are available at each event.