Hall of Fame baseball writer paying a visit to St. Louis Cardinals Nation

One of the most popular sports writers to ever cover the St. Louis Cardinals and baseball in general is coming to The Villages.

National Baseball Hall of Fame writer Rick Hummel will pay a visit to the upcoming St. Louis Cardinals Nation meeting, which will be held Thursday, Feb. 20 at the Savannah Center. Doors open at 5:45 p.m. and the dinner meeting will begin 30 minutes later.

Hummel is a former president of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. He was nominated for a Pulitzer Prize in 1980 and is serving on the Baseball Hall of Fame Overview Committee, reviewing careers of potential inductees by the Veterans Committee. He also was honored with the J.G. Taylor Spink Award for baseball writing.

Known throughout baseball by his nickname, “The Commish,” Hummel’s commentary has been featured on various ESPN shows and documentaries. He also has written three books: “The Commish and the Cardinals: The Most Memorable Games, as Covered by Hall of Famer Rick Hummel for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch;” “Tom Seaver’s Scouting Notebook written with Tom Seaver and Bob Nightengale;” and “One Last Strike: Fifty Years in Baseball, Ten and a Half Games Back, and One Final Championship Season,” which was written alongside longtime Cardinals Manager Tony La Russa.