James Tinney passed away peacefully on February 9th with his loving family by his side. Private family viewing will take place Friday, February 14, 2020 from 9 am to 10 am at Baldwin Brothers Funeral Home in Wildwood, Fl. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 am at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Wildwood, FL. Cremation will take place at a later date.