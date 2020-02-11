Juvenile Red-Shouldered Hawk at Fenney Nature Trail

By
Staff Report
-

This juvenile Red-Shouldered Hawk was staring straight at the camera at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing his photo!

Juvenile Red-Shouldered Hawk at Fenney Nature Trail
Juvenile Red-Shouldered Hawk at Fenney Nature Trail

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!