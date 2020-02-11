Navigating roundabouts like it’s the wild west

To the Editor:

I have been living here for 10 years now, traffic is heavy and I don’t see enough police patrols.

People just blow through stop signs, speed on Morse Boulevard and Buena Vista Boulevard and other streets with posted speed limits. Motorists have lack of experience in navigating roundabouts it like we are going back to the wild west.

Golf carts are just as much to blame as cars they do the same. We need more control on vehicles respecting the law. Parking by golf carts is totally out of control.

Fred Caprio

Village of Hemingway