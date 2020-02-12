Dunkin Donuts will have a brand-new location in The Villages

Dunkin Donuts will open a brand-new location later this year in The Villages.

A late summer opening is being targeted for the new Dunkin Donuts location at Colony Plaza.

The newest location will be opening in the building that is under construction between the Bob Evans restaurant and PDQ restaurant on County Road 466A in The Villages. The new Dunkin Donuts will include a full-service drive-through window.

There are already Dunkin Donuts locations in The Villages at Spanish Springs Town Square, Southern Trace Plaza and Brownwood Paddock Square.

The are more than 11,300 Dunkin restaurants worldwide – that’s over 8,500 restaurants in 41 states across the United States and more than 3,200 international restaurants across 36 countries.