James Langeston Dailey, 72, of Wildwood, passed away Friday, February 7, 2020.

Mr. Dailey was born July 2, 1947 in Atlanta, GA to Edgar Langeston Dailey and Martha Grace (Melton) Dailey. He grew up in Kissimmee and has lived in Central Florida most of his life. James was an U.S. Army Veteran serving during Vietnam and a Presbyterian. He worked many jobs over the years but loved driving a truck the most, and drove until he retired. James loved the outdoors; hunting, fishing, camping and riding motorcycles.

Survivors include his loving wife of almost 16 years, Tina; sister and her husband, Zoe and Don Campbell of Doerun, GA; brother and his wife, Larry and Kathy Dailey of Winter Garden and several nieces and nephews.