Lady Lake police nab DUI suspect who said he drank four beers

Lady Lake police nabbed a drunk driving suspect who said he drank four beers and nearly fell down during field sobriety exercises.

James Edward Hendley, 64, of Fruitland Park, had been driving a silver Kia Sephia at 1:53 a.m. Sunday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at County Road 25 when he was pulled over for having a non-functioning headlight, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

During the traffic stop, Hendley admitted his license has been suspended and he has been classified as a habitual offender. It appeared he had been drinking and Hendley said he’d consumed four beers.

During field sobriety exercises, Hendley began to fall and said he could not complete the exercises. He refused to provide a breath sample.

He was arrested on charges of driving under the influence, driving while license suspended and for violating his probation on a previous charge of driving while license suspended. He was booked without bond at the Lake County Jail.