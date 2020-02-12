President’s Day to have minimal impact on trash collection in The Villages

The Villages District Office has released the following information in connection with trash pickup on Monday, Feb. 17, which is President’s Day:

Village Community Development Districts 1-11

If you live in Village Community Development Districts 1-11 in the Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, there are no sanitation or recycling schedule changes due to the holiday.

Village Community Development District No. 12

There are no sanitation or recycling schedule changes due to the holiday.

If you live in the Lake County portion of The Villages (not including VCDD No. 11), contact Lake County Solid Waste at (352) 343-3776 for information on your sanitation schedule.

If you live in the Town of Lady Lake portion of The Villages, there are no sanitation or recycling schedule changes due to the holiday