Scammers posing as Marion County deputies targeted residents with fear tactics

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is warning area residents of a scam where criminals pose as deputies and try to frighten them into paying money over the phone.

Residents reported receiving calls this past weekend where someone would identify themselves as being with the sheriff’s office and connect them to an automated phone system. The sheriff’s office says it will never call anyone on the phone and ask for money, nor would its deputies or other personnel solicit donations to any type of law enforcement charitable organization.

Sheriff’s officials say residents should never provide their banking information over the phone and should always verify all information prior to making a decision to send money to someone. Anyone who receives a call like the one mentioned above is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (352) 732-9111.