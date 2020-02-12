Villages official urges examination of safety on multi-modal paths

A Villages official has called for an examination of safety on the multi-modal paths after a bicyclist was seriously injured when she was run over by a golf cart.

Community Development District 8 Supervisor Dennis Hayes, who serves on the Project Wide Advisory Committee, has urged that body to take a look at safety on the multi-modal paths which serve as a critical mode of transportation in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Hayes said he has heard concerns from residents in the wake of a Jan. 25 accident that saw New York bicyclist Ellen Difazio taken by ambulance to Ocala Regional Medical Center.

The 62-year-old, who was wearing a helmet, was riding her bicycle on the multi-modal path that parallels Buena Vista Boulevard when she was struck by a 2015 Yamaha golf cart driven by 71-year-old Angela Klyne Eliosoff, who lives on the Historic Side of The Villages. Eliosoff, who was following the bicycle, made a turn too wide, collided with the curb, overcorrected and then ran over the bicycle.

Members of PWAC, which oversees amenities and infrastructure south of County Road 466, have agreed to take up the topic at a future meeting.