Woman from Mexico jailed after caught driving in Lady Lake without license

A woman from Mexico was arrested after she was caught driving in Lady Lake without a license.

Imelda Jimenez-Chavez, 37, had been driving a white 2003 GMC utility vehicle at 6:10 a.m. Monday on Grays Airport Road when a Lake County sheriff’s deputy ran her license plate and discovered the vehicle’s registered owner does not have a driver’s license.

During a traffic stop at Grays Airport Road and Griffin View Drive, Jimenez-Chavez handed the deputy a Mexican consulate ID card and admitted she did not have a valid driver’s license, according to an arrest report.

She was taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail. She was released after posting $1,000 bond.