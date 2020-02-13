Cook at City Fire in The Villages lands in jail for second time

A cook at a City Fire restaurant in The Villages was arrested for the second time in as many months after skipping a court date.

Sam Douglas Bishop III, 32, of Lady Lake, was arrested at 2:47 a.m. Saturday at his home at 1203 Palmetto Lane after missing the court date last month. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,000 bond.

Bishop had been free on $17,000 bond following his arrest Jan. 7 on warrants charging him with DUI with property damage, felony DUI for the third arrest within 10 years, resisting arrest and driving while license suspended.

Bishop had been found at about 1:30 a.m. Jan. 2 behind the wheel of a Camaro with its engine running after striking an aluminum post attached to a carport at a home on the Historic Side of The Villages, according to the arrest warrant. A Lady Lake police officer came upon the scene on Kim Lane and several times ordered Bishop to put the car in park. When Bishop was finally roused, he fled the scene on foot. He eluded capture and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

He was convicted in 2013 and 2018 of drunk driving charges in Marion County.

Bishop works as a cook/manager at City Fire at Brownwood Paddock Square, according to the arrest report.