Daughter arrested after standoff with cops at parents’ home in The Villages

A 50-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday after a 35-minute standoff with law enforcement at her parents’ home in the Village of Tall Trees.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies at about 10 p.m. went to the home at 2518 Five Fork Trail and saw Kerri Ann Halchuk through the glass front door. She was asked to step outside, but instead closed the front door and locked it. It took 35 minutes for Halchuk to finally surrender to the deputies. She was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest.

Her arrest stemmed from an incident Sunday night in which her golf cart had been stopped by deputies at Morse Boulevard and Madero Drive. During the traffic stop, a K-9 alerted on her vehicle leading to the discovery of methamphetamine in her golf cart.

Halchuk was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $4,000 bond.

She had been arrested at the same home in 2018.

Halchuk also had been placed on probation in 2011 in Sumter County Court following her arrest on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on an expired license.