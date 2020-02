To the Editor:

We have started riding our bikes within our neighborhood. Much safer!

Both cart drivers and bike riders need to be more aware of what they are doing and use common sense. I would prefer we had cart paths and bike paths but we don’t! So, just be courteous, educate yourselves on the rules of the paths and slow down. You are retired. What are you in such a rush to do?

Paula Davison

Village of Duval