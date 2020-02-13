Iris A. Atkinson (81) of Wildwood, FL passed away in Leesburg, FL February 10, 2020. She was born October 19, 1938 in Payne Gap, Kentucky.

Iris is survived by her sons, Robert (Eileen) Weaverling of Port St. Lucie, FL, Frank (Cindy) Weaverling of Chesnee, SC, Gary Weaverling of Wildwood, FL and stepsons, James (Cindy) Atkinson of Hobe Sound, FL and David (Dot) Atkinson of Stuart, FL. She was also blessed with 13 grandchildren and many great grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings, George, Chuck, Rebecca and Betty Lou as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews. Iris was preceded in death by her parents, her husbands Jack E. Weaverling and Robert “Bud” Atkinson, her son, Daniel and her siblings Linda and Frank.

Iris was a homemaker at the highest level. Her heart poured into her children but also spilled out to all people. She blessed and taught others in vocal music and guitar. She loved old country and actually played with songwriter, Web Pierce in the 50’s. Iris also had a love for gospel, which also revealed itself through her faithful church attendance and her help in food pantry ministries. She was also a pro with the crochet hook. Combining that with her heart, she crocheted thousands of yards of yarn for anyone she met. She made head bonnets for premature babies and for seniors in rehab centers. To know her was to eventually receive something she had made. She was a very special lady with a giving heart.

There will be a celebration of Iris’s life at Beyers Funeral Home Chapel, 1123 W. Main St in Leesburg, FL on Friday, February 14. There will be a gathering from 9:30 to 10:30 AM with a celebration service beginning at 10:30 AM. A burial procession will immediately follow to Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL.