78-year-old Villager who had been drinking jailed after alleged attack

A 78-year-old Villager who had been drinking was jailed after an alleged attack on a woman at his home.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called Thursday night to the home of Kenneth Eddy Matthews in the Village of Sunset Pointe.

Matthews had been “drinking alcohol throughout the night” and was in the computer room of the home where he began yelling at the 77-year-old woman, according to an arrest report.

A witness said Matthews had attempted to push the woman out of the computer room and shoved her. The woman lost her balance and tried to grab onto Matthews, causing a small scratch on him.

Matthews was arrested on a charge of battery on a person over the age of 65. The Long Island, N.Y. native was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center where he was being held without bond.