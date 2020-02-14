To the Editor:

Who is the best to go against Trump? And who would be best at debating him? Bernie? Too much free stuff. Warren? She’s just the ideas that Bernie discarded. Biden? Ol’ Joe has been great down through the years, but is it time for younger faces and ideas?

Amy is special; very mild-mannered, a Senator, I think she could stand her ground with any politician, especially “the great one” that now has cheeseburger crumbs all over his bedroom.

And Pete? Can you imagine a debate between Pete and Trump? First time Trump makes up a nickname for Pete, Pete would put him down so quick, Trump would refuse to debate him again. Trump would not dare mention anything negative about Pete’s military service. Here we have a distinguished military vet from Iran and Afghanistan wars, and a draft dodger with fake bone spurs. Trump would be best not to mention Pete’s sex partner, with Trump’s record of the Hollywood tapes, or his relationship with prostitutes. And last, but perhaps not least, should Pete be the Dem nominee, and beat Trump, we would not have a First Lady; What would we have . . . a first mate?

Hugo Buchanan

Lady Lake