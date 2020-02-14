Dangerous divisions in America

To the Editor:

Mr. McGinty was verbally attacked by the woman in the video, but it was not entirely her fault. There are many countries that want to sow chaos and weaken the United States, and they are succeeding.

Both conservative and liberal media along with the rhetoric of hate and personal attacks coming from the White House are weakening our great country. We need to take time in silence to rediscover our core beliefs and act from that truth. To love our neighbor, show respect for others opinions and not hurl insults at each other. If we continue to divide ourselves we may lose our freedom

Connie Determan

Village of Pine Ridge