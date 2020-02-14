Donald Carl Widmann II of Fruitland Park, Florida, passed away Tuesday, February 12, 2020 at the age of 76. He was born March 22, 1943, in Meadville, PA. He moved to Fort Lauderdale, FL as a young child where he graduated from Stranahan High School. He later went on to New Mexico Highlands University in Las Vegas, New Mexico where he earned his degree. Don played high school and college football and continued to be an avid fan throughout his life. He could easily be found during football season reclining in his lazy boy watching his favorite college teams compete.

Don’s professional career began as a biologist with the Florida Game and Fish Commission. Later in life, he worked in the field of industrial chemical sales with companies including Penray and Nalco.

Don was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He attended the Leesburg Florida Ward and served faithfully in various teaching and leadership positions in the church.

He enjoyed the outdoors, especially the sport of duck hunting. He was proficient in many things in life but lucky for the ducks, his aim was not one of those things. However, even without hitting a target, he could simply enjoy being surrounded by nature.

Don is preceded in death by his father Donald Carl Widmann; his mother Waive Roache Widmann; his wife of 36 years and mother of his children, Linda Jean Widmann, and grandson Brody Rue Hietpas; He is survived by his wife, Patricia Widmann; daughters Donna (Keith) Riddle and Carrie (Steve) Hietpas; sons Bo (Amy) Widmann, Kyle (Heather) Widmann and Dave (Tonya) Roberts; grandsons Hadley Woods, Marshall, Payton, Brady, Brett and Jake Widmann, Cooper and Colby Tinsley, Colby and Trent Roberts; granddaughters Katie Woods, Emily Widmann and Kaleigh Tinsley; and his sister Diane (Mac) McDaniel.

We will remember his love of family and conviction of faith as we have relied upon him often to provide comfort and counsel. We will also remember his very large sense of humor that has made us all laugh, often uncontrollably. Remembering and sharing our memories of Don will always bring a smile to our face and laugher in our hearts. We love and miss you, DCW.