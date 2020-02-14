Franklin L. Oglesby, III, passed away on February 13, 2020 in Sumterville. Franklin was born on December 6, 1955 in Wildwood to Franklin L. and Ann (Cain) Oglesby, II.

Franklin was Baptist by faith. He loved motorcycles and was a self-taught pianist and played by ear. Franklin retired from Goodyear.

Franklin is survived by his sons; Franklin IV and wife Ashley of Wildwood, Jonathan of Lake Panasoffkee, grandchildren; Arion, Isaac, Bryitt, Leilani, and Franklin V, sisters; Jeri Bodington and Jackie Spengmann.

Franklin is preceded in death by his parents and siblings; Wanda, Janet, Richard and James.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.