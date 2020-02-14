Sandra Lee Roby

Sandra Lee (Wilson) Roby, 73 of Summerfield, Florida passed away Friday,February 7, 2020 with her loving family surrounding her.

Sandi was born to the late Doris & Walter Wilson on May 19, 1946 on a beautiful day in Detroit Michigan.

She was so fortunate to marry the love of her life, the late Robert Roby on July 9, 1999. Their intense love for each other is something many of us only dream of. They had an amazingly happy life together, they enjoyed dancing, traveling and loved spending time with their friends/family.

In 2003, Sandi & Bob decided to move to Florida to live the easy life and be close to her niece, Pam Wightman of The Villages. They thoroughly enjoyed life in Florida where they created exceptional memories with so many friends.

Sandi is survived by her daughter, Deborah Vidican (Jim); two grandchildren whom were her world, James and Victoria Pettinato (Jordan); the most precious Great-grandson, Henry; loving step children; her brother, Richard Wilson (Tina); as well as so many adored & loved sisters in law, special cousins, nieces, nephews and priceless friends.

She was proceeded in death by her parents; son, Steven; three brothers, Jim, Ron & Gary; sister, Ardena Bannister and her amazing, adoring husband Robert L. Roby.

To Mrs. Sandi Roby, family was EVERYTHING! She enjoyed every second with her family and would do anything in the world for those she loved. She was the most caring, selfless and supportive Mom/Grandma we could have asked for. She was always there to lend a kind word, a smile, a beautiful laugh, a hug or a stern talk (if we needed it).

Sandi also loved her time with her girlfriends. Girls’ dates were one of her favorite things to do, along with shopping, reading and gardening. Also, if you’ve been lucky enough to have a piece of her famous cheesecake, you know that baking was one of her favorite pastimes.

A Celebration of Life will take place Sunday, Feb 23,2020 at 10:30 am. Located at Spruce Creek Community Center 9880 SE 176th Street Summerfield, Florida 34491

(Inform gate attendant you are there for Sandra Roby Memorial Service)

Sandi’s family will lay Sandi & Bob in their final resting place, early summer in Port Sanilac Cemetary. Service to be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a monetary donation to Hospice of Marion County.