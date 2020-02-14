Scammers posing as Sumter sheriff’s personnel demand money to avoid arrests

Like their counterparts in Marion County, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a phone scam involving calls from someone claiming to represent their agency.

The caller states that money is owed to avoid an arrest. Law enforcement agencies don’t solicit payments from people with active arrest warrants, or ever ask them to buy gift cards to make payments.

Anyone who receives such a call should be aware that it is fraudulent and not send money or provide the caller with personal information. Residents with questions regarding the authenticity of any law enforcement should contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (352) 793-2621.