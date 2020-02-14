Villager pleads for removal of junk car from her neighborhood

A Villager is pleading for the removal of a junk car from her neighborhood.

Judy Biebesheimer of Village of Palo Alto raised her concerns Friday morning before the Community Development District 1 Board of Supervisors.

She complained about a “rusted out” car with an expired license plate that has long been parked at a home at 1949 Palo Alto Ave.

The homeowner’s son, 65-year-old William John Verticelli, has a well-documented history of arrests and was most recently released from jail this past Halloween.

This past week, his son who also apparently resides in the Village of Palo Alto home, was arrested after illegally driving a golf cart across U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and into the parking lot of The Villages Regional Hospital.

The senior Verticelli has a lengthy criminal history, which includes an arrest after a K-9 alerted on a golf cart in which he had been traveling. He was found to be in possession of methamphetamine. In 2015, deputies were forced to taser Verticelli at the Palo Alto postal station.