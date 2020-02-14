Wildwood woman critically injured in crash on U.S. 301

A Wildwood woman was critically injured in a crash Friday morning on U.S. 301 in Sumter County.

The 62-year-old woman, who has not been identified pending notification of next of kin, was transported by ambulance to Ocala Regional Medical Center as a result of the crash.

She had been driving a 2016 Nissan Versa at 8:31 a.m. northbound on U.S. 301 near the intersection with County Road 472 when a 2020 Cadillac XTS400 driven by 29-year-old Michael Turner of Ocala, turned into her path, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

He was not injured. Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts, the report noted.

Charges are pending.