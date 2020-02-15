Guest ID services will be available on Presidents’ Day

The District Customer Service Center and all District Administrative offices will be closed on Monday, Feb. 17 in observance of Presidents’ Day. Normal business hours will resume on Tuesday, Feb. 18.

All recreation centers, outdoor facilities and fitness clubs will remain open. Guest ID, Trail Fee and Activity Registration services will be available at La Hacienda, Lake Miona, Eisenhower, Rohan and Everglades Regional Recreation Centers from 8:30 a.m. until noon on Monday. If you have any questions or would like additional information, contact the District Customer Service Center at (352) 753-4508.