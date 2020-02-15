Lady Lake handyman jailed after found at home where he wasn’t welcome

A Lady Lake handyman was jailed after he was found at a home where he wasn’t welcome.

Thomas Moss, 39, was spotted on a motorcycle at 3 p.m. Wednesday on Summit Street, at an address from which he had been trespassed, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A check revealed Moss did not have a valid driver’s license.

When questioned by police, he said he was trying to get to work.

Moss was instructed to sign a citation charging him with driving while license suspended, but he refused to do so.

He was arrested on charges of trespassing, driving while license suspended and refusal to sign a citation. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $6,500 bond.

Moss had been arrested this past August after an alleged attack on his girlfriend. The Mississippi native was also arrested in October after a brawl at a trailer on Summit Street, where he was found this past Wednesday.