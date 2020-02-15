Villager denied order of protection from woman in City Fire incident

A Villager has been denied an order of protection sought against a woman with whom he was involved in an alleged altercation at City Fire.

Judge Mary Hatcher has thrown out an injunction for protection against repeat violence against 44-year-old Pamela Lyness, who lives in the Crestview Villas in the Village of Buttonwood.

Lyness, who appeared to be intoxicated, on the night of Jan. 17 entered City Fire at Lake Sumter Landing and shoved the man, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A female bartender intervened and escorted Lyness away from City Fire. The bartender said Lyness had been “cussing” at the man, the report indicated.

Lyness told a deputy the man had been “spreading rumors” about her to another male with whom she was in a relationship. She said she spotted the man at an outside table at City Fire and invited him to “fight” her, the report said. The Biloxi, Miss. native denied she had been involved in an altercation with the man.

A status conference in Lyness’ case is set for March 10 in Sumter County Court.

She remains free on $1,000 bond.