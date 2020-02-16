Couple in golf cart injured in accident near St. Timothy’s in The Villages

By
Meta Minton
-

A man and a woman traveling in a golf cart were injured in an accident Sunday morning near St. Timothy’s Catholic Church in The Villages.

The accident occurred at  10:10 a.m. near the church when a car attempted to make a left turn from Paige Place into the church, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The car collided with the golf cart which had been traveling in the opposite direction.

Emergency personnel were at the scene of the accident Sunday morning near St. Timothy Catholic Church in The Villages.

A man in the golf cart suffered injuries including possible broken ribs. A woman in the golf cart suffered minor injuries. Both were transported by ambulance to Ocala Regional Medical Center.

The woman in the car was ticketed on a charge of failure to yield.

The Villages Public Safety Department also responded to the scene.