Couple in golf cart injured in accident near St. Timothy’s in The Villages

A man and a woman traveling in a golf cart were injured in an accident Sunday morning near St. Timothy’s Catholic Church in The Villages.

The accident occurred at 10:10 a.m. near the church when a car attempted to make a left turn from Paige Place into the church, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The car collided with the golf cart which had been traveling in the opposite direction.

A man in the golf cart suffered injuries including possible broken ribs. A woman in the golf cart suffered minor injuries. Both were transported by ambulance to Ocala Regional Medical Center.

The woman in the car was ticketed on a charge of failure to yield.

The Villages Public Safety Department also responded to the scene.