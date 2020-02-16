Inspector finds hair and hygiene problems at Fenney Grill

A health inspector found hair and hygiene problems during a routine check earlier this month at the Fenney Grill in The Villages.

The inspector paid a visit Feb. 7 to the lone restaurant in The Villages south of State Road 44.

The inspector spotted an “employee with ineffective hair restraint while engaging in food preparation,” according to the report on file with the Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

Another employee “handled soiled dishes or utensils and then handled clean dishes or utensils without washing hands,” the report said. As a result, the “operator educated staff regarding proper handwashing procedures,” the report said.

There were other problems with employees at the restaurant. An “employee had stored personal items in or above a food preparation area.” And there was an employee hoodie in the dish room. Another employee had a beverage on a food preparation table.

The Fenney Grill was in the news earlier this month after the theft of nearly $57,000 from the restaurant.

Food trucks, that are the only golf-cart accessible dining options in Fenney, were found to have health violations during an inspection this past November.