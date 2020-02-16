Man serves time in jail after drunken scene at Publix in The Villages

A man has been released from jail after serving two months as the result of a drunken episode at a Publix grocery store in The Villages.

Customers’ complaints on Dec. 23 prompted Sumter County sheriff’s deputies to respond to the store at Lake Deaton Plaza.

William Cruzado, 41, of Wildwood refused to listen to store management who insisted that he leave the premises because he was causing “a scene,” according to an arrest report.

Cruzado’s speech was “slurred to the point he was hard to understand,” the report said. He denied he had been drinking. A search revealed he was in possession of a bottle of Fireball liquor.

Cruzado was arrested on charges of disorderly intoxication and trespassing.

Last week in Sumter County Court, he was sentenced to time served. He was released from the Sumter County Detention Center where he had been lodged since his Dec. 23 arrest.