Skoluchi Blues Brothers who’ve been on the lam busted at local gig

A local lawman on Sunday evening apprehended the Skoluchi Blues Brothers who have been identified as a “serious threat” to the community.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputy Chris McKinstry made the bluesy bust during a benefit show at American Legion Post 347 in Lady Lake.

The brothers were performing a Blue Brothers tribute show in support of Operation Homebound and the Fraternal Order of Police. Their show has been a popular event the past several years.

If you missed the performance, you have two more opportunities to catch these known criminals. They will be performing Monday, Feb. 17 and Tuesday, Feb. 18 at North Lake Presbyterian Church in Lady Lake.

Tickets for all shows are available at www.soundecision.com