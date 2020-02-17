Helen Corrigan (6/19/1937 – 2/16/2020) passed away peacefully at Harbor Chase, Wildwood, FL. Helen leaves behind her two brothers, Bernard (Cheri) and Thomas (Bernadette), four nephews and nine great nephews and nieces.

Helen was a long-time resident of New York City; she graduated from the College of Mount Saint Vincent in Riverdale, NY and began her lifelong professional career of teaching with the New York City Board of Education for more than 35 years, focusing on children who required special education in areas such as learning, visual and auditory impairments. She acquired several post-graduate degrees and credentials including guidance counseling and she learned American Sign Language in order to work with deaf children.

Upon retiring from the NYC Board of Education, Helen completed her course of study to become a Speech/Language Pathologist, which she practiced for several more years. In all, she provided selfless dedication to many children who benefited greatly from her work.