Intoxicated Villager jailed in alleged attack on lady friend on Valentine’s Day

A 72-year-old Villager who had been drinking spent most of the weekend in jail after an alleged attack on his lady friend on Valentine’s Day.

Peter Charles La Haise and the woman had been arguing in a golf cart on their way home from a party when the woman criticized his drinking and called him “a drunk,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. They got out of the golf cart and he shoved her against a wall in the garage at their home in the Village of Poinciana. He shoved and choked the woman until she could not breathe, the report said. Deputies found three spots of blood on the wall.

When a deputy tried to talk to La Haise, the Plattsburgh, N.Y. native began to “stare” at the deputy and would not answer questions.

La Haise was arrested on a charge of battery and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released at noon Sunday after posting $1,000 bond.