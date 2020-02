To the Editor:

In reading the letter to the editor about the 60,000 more homes being built here it is a shame. When we built, there was a law that had a cap on all age-restricted housing in Florida. We never thought that law would be vacated.

Expansion to a point is good, but now it is overdone. A shame that Mr Schwartz’s retirement dream has been destroyed by greed.

Kathleen Cook

Village of Santiago