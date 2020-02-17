Villager won’t face prosecution in alleged altercation with wife

An 83-year-old won’t be prosecuted in an incident in which law enforcement was called in December to his home in the Village of Pinellas.

The prosecutor’s office announced last week that the case against Edward Frank Thomas “does not warrant prosecution.”

Thomas’ wife placed a 911 call at about 5:30 p.m. Dec. 17 and reported that her husband hit her on the left side of the face and grabbed her by both arms, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He shoved her into the refrigerator, causing her to hit her head and fall to the ground. Once his wife was on the floor, the Pennsylvania native who stands 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 212 pounds allegedly kicked her in the back. She grabbed the home telephone and called 911 as they continued to argue.

The arrest report noted that she had suffered a four-inch bruise on her forehead. She also had a five-inch bruise on her bicep, “consistent with being grabbed,” the report said.

Thomas complained that his wife “always yells at him.”