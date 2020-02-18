Marion Commission paves way for large-scale expansion at Oxford Downs despite complaints

Despite complaints from several area residents, the Marion County Commission gave its blessings Tuesday to a land use amendment and zoning change that could allow the Oxford Downs complex on U.S. 301 near the Sumter County line – a popular destination among Villagers – to substantially expand its operations.

The facility currently offers a card room and an outdoor quarter-horse racetrack. It is located just outside Florida’s Friendliest Hometown near Brown’s Country Market and has proven to be a popular draw among area residents.

Tuesday’s action allows Oxford Downs to move forward with expanding its gaming facility up to 26,000 feet from its current size of 11,000 square feet. Currently 5,000 square feet of space is used for the gaming operation and the remaining space is used for offices, etc.

The facility also plans to add a 220-space recreational vehicle park on the southern boundary of Marion County, just west of S U.S. 301, and the horse-racing track will be reduced to a quarter-mile “J” shape. A 6-foot berm with a 6-foot fence on top of it, as well as vegetation and trees, will be constructed to create a buffer around the RV parking area. Commissioners also made it a requirement to see a master plan for the RV park before it officially moves forward.

Several residents who live near the gambling facility complained about a variety of factors, including allowing recreational vehicles to be allowed at the facility. There also were complaints about gambling being allowed near homes where children and grandchildren spend time, the possibility of a “mobile brothel” cropping up in the RV lot, loud music and karaoke singing at the facility’s tiki hut and the potential for increased vehicle traffic, though a study will be required on that aspect.

Managing partner Tony Mendola, who originally had sought permission to build a hotel on the property but withdrew that request last month, said he was offended by the suggestion that a brothel would be allowed on the site. He said he manages a respectable business that pays his employees at least $25 an hour. He also said the RV park will have a variety of tenants –some possibly year-round – as well as 24-hour security and shuttle services to downtown areas in The Villages.

The Oxford Downs expansion request originally came before commissioners in November. At the time, they approved transmitting a plan amendment for state review, while also directing staff to perform a study of the future planning efforts in the 301 corridor where the gaming facility is located.

Last month, Growth Services Director Sam Martsolf said he had spoken with officials in Wildwood and Sumter County, who said they plan extensive growth right up to the county line where Oxford Downs sits. Martsolf said that makes the growth of the facility compatible with the area and suggested bringing the issue back before the commission for approval on Tuesday.